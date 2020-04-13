'We play ludo online, so it keeps us all bonded': Smriti Mandhana about Indian women cricket teammates

With all sports being halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian women's cricket team members are making sure to keep themselves bonded as well as entertained.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana revealed that she and the teammates have traded the bat and ball for a dice. The players are indulging themselves by playing ludo together online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We, all friends together play ludo online, so that keeps us all bonded, all the teammates,” Mandhana said.

WATCH: Lockdown Diaries with Smriti Mandhana Workouts, troubling her brother, Ludo & a lot more. @mandhana_smriti reveals how she is keeping herself engaged indoors Full Video https://t.co/e7EyhdNh3h — BCCI (@BCCI) April 13, 2020

The batswoman also spoke about home workouts to stay physically fit. “Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive feedback. He keeps sending us all the workouts that we need to follow,” Mandhana said.

Due to the COVID-19, the 23-year-old is enjoying time with her family and also cooking and helping out in other household chores.

“The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We play a lot of cards together. I keep helping mom with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine and I love troubling my brother as well. It’s my favourite pass time,” the India opener said.

“The third thing which I love is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week, not many because I don’t want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family.”

The world No. 4 ODI batter, however, revealed that she enjoys sleeping the most. “The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day,” she added.

Mandhana also urged everyone to stay indoors during the lockdown. “Stay home, stay safe and keep yourself physically and mentally fit.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led India to be under lockdown since March 25. All cricketing activities across the world have been either called off or postponed.