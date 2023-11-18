Headlines

'We need to focus on...': Rohit Sharma on Australia's form ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Rohit Sharma also talked about India's playing XI for IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final, saying they haven't decided anything on this.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Ahead of the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Team India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that his team is not worried about Australia's form. He added that we need to focus on ourselves. The two teams are all set to engage in a high-stakes clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rohit said, "It will be a good contest. Both the team deserved to be in the final. We know what Australia can do. We are not worried about what opposition is. We need to focus on us. Lot of focus and thought is given on it."

He further said, "It's a huge occasion, without doubt. You dream of this day, and you work hard for it. Tomorrow is such a day, but as professional athletes, we have to put emotions aside. This is the biggest day of our lives. You have to be calm and take good decisions."

Asked about the India Team playing XI for the World Cup final, the skipper said, that they haven't been decided yet. "We haven't decided anything. All 15 can play. Opportunity is there for everyone, and we will assess the pitch tomorrow, and 12 to 13 are ready to play. We haven't decided on 11. I want every player to be ready."

READ | IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya's special message to Team India ahead of World Cup 2023 final; watch viral video here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

