'We need a senior batter': Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, a legendary Pakistani pacer has come out in support of their star batter and demanded that he should be included in the Playing XI. Know more about him.

Wasim Akram, legendary Pakistani speedster, has come out in support of their star batter Babar Azam and demanded his return to the T20 squad for the next month's Asia Cup. Following his underperformance in the T20I format, Babar was axed from the squad after his last appearance against South Africa in December last year. Now, Wasim Akram has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring Babar back into the team.

Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to T20 squad

In an interview with Pakistan's Geo News, Akram said that if he had the authority, he would have made that decision. ''If I had the authority, I would definitely include Babar Azam in the national T20 team. The Asia Cup then the World Cup are approaching, and we need a senior batter. Fans may recall that when he represented Somerset in 2019, he scored runs at nearly a 150 strike rate. He has the ability to adapt his batting according to the situation,'' ANI reported, quoting Akram's interview to Geo News.

''When we are chasing 140 or 160, especially against big teams, we need someone who can take responsibility and carry the other 10 players along with him. Babar is among the world's best players. He adjusts his game to the format and match situation. He has done it in the past and can do it in the future as well,'' he added.

Wasim Akram also asked people to support Babar and said that he believes number three is an ideal position for him to bat in the Playing XI, but the coach can ask him to play at any position as per the situation of the game.

Meanwhile, Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence on September 9, and the India vs Pakistan match will be played on September 14 in Dubai.