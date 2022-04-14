'We miss old MI' trends on Twitter, netizens unhappy that Hardik, Krunal Pandya weren't retained

The most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians haven't had the best of starts to IPL 2022. The five-time champs have succumbed to five defeats in a row this season, and the pressure is continuing to build on skipper Rohit Sharma and the management with each passing day.

MI suffered yet another demoralising defeat on Wednesday, at the hands of Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune and therefore they are rooted at the bottom of the table.

Amid the ongoing barren run, fans of the franchise have criticised their team selections a lot, and on Thursday the phrase 'We miss old MI' also trended on Twitter as netizens questioned the franchise's move to not retain the likes of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who were considered to be the spine of the team.

READ| IPL 2022: Why skipper Rohit Sharma fined Rs 24 lakh after Mumbai Indians' 5th consecutive defeat?

For the unversed, Mumbai Indians had opted to retain the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Keiron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Only Suryakumar has been at his best this season, with Rohit, Pollard and Bumrah all struggling for form.

As a consequence, netizens questioned how could MI let the likes of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya leave.

Here's how netizens reacted as 'We miss old MI' trended on Twitter:

Mumbai Indians after 5 Consecutive loss

WE MISS OLD MI pic.twitter.com/3Q3Dq1PooG April 14, 2022

Trent Boult + Bumrah

De Cock + Rohit + SKY

Pandya Brothers +Pollard



Was core members of MI.



But MI Waste 15Cr To Buy I Kishan and Whole team balance destroy.#MumbaiIndians

WE MISS OLD MI pic.twitter.com/OBbBssi1fy — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) April 14, 2022

Hardik Pandya is The Greatest Mumbai Indians Player of All Time.



WE MISS OLD MI pic.twitter.com/EHz15dsON6 — Bavuma(GT & KKR fan) (@goatbavuma) April 14, 2022

After Pandya Brothers left Mumbai- W,W,W,L



After Mumbai left Pandya's- L,L,L,L,L



Clearly mi miss pandya Brothers

WE MISS OLD MI pic.twitter.com/EPOduJfBsU — Cric-Crazy Lad (@CricCrazyLad) April 14, 2022

READ| Is this the 1st time Mumbai Indians suffered 5 consecutive defeats in IPL? Let's find out

MI is struggling we need to cheers them up it's because of player's like Krunal and Hardik's absence. WE MISS OLD MI pic.twitter.com/wBS9EEOojM — Shivram Shet (@2006Shet) April 14, 2022

Mumbai Indians' remaining matches will start becoming must-win games if they do not start picking up wins from their next match onwards. Rohit Sharma's side will next face Lucknow Super Giants on April 16 in a bid to bring an end to their losing streak.