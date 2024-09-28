'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question

Yuvraj Singh made a smart move when he was asked to choose between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni in the play, bench, sell game.

The legendary Yuvraj Singh, who spent many years in the Indian dressing room alongside the iconic trio of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli during his playing career, possesses a deep understanding of their playing styles and personalities. Recently, during a podcast appearance, Yuvraj engaged in a thought-provoking game of play, sell, bench, where he was asked to choose between Kohli, Sharma, and Dhoni.

When faced with the decision of who to play, bench, or sell among the three cricketers, Yuvraj confidently selected Rohit Sharma as the player he would like to play alongside. Not only does Yuvraj consider Sharma one of his closest friends, but he also admires his exceptional batting skills and leadership qualities on the field.

However, when it came to choosing between Kohli and Dhoni, Yuvraj tactfully decided to remain neutral, opting to sit on the fence rather than make a definitive choice.

"As a player, I would go for Rohit Sharma if it's T20 cricket. He is an outstanding captain and someone who can change the game with his batting for sure, he will be my first choice," said Yuvraj on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

The 42-year-old made the decision to bench himself rather than choosing between Kohli and Dhoni. He expressed concern that benching either of the former India skippers would attract unwanted attention and media scrutiny.

"I would bench myself as naming one between Virat and Dhoni would be in the headlines. I don't want that to happen. We're all smart enough, we know who needs to go on the bench but I'm going to stick to Rohit Sharma's name," Yuvraj asserted.

Yuvraj Singh is a highly accomplished cricketer in India, known for his impressive achievements on the field. He was a key player in India's victory at the 2007 T20 World Cup, where he played alongside Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Additionally, the Chandigarh-born cricketer was instrumental in India's triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he shared the spotlight with Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

