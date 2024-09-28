'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

8 hybrid animals created by humans

8 hybrid animals created by humans

10 breathtaking pics of galaxies captured by NASA

10 breathtaking pics of galaxies captured by NASA

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

HomeCricket

Cricket

'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question

Yuvraj Singh made a smart move when he was asked to choose between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni in the play, bench, sell game.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The legendary Yuvraj Singh, who spent many years in the Indian dressing room alongside the iconic trio of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli during his playing career, possesses a deep understanding of their playing styles and personalities. Recently, during a podcast appearance, Yuvraj engaged in a thought-provoking game of play, sell, bench, where he was asked to choose between Kohli, Sharma, and Dhoni.

When faced with the decision of who to play, bench, or sell among the three cricketers, Yuvraj confidently selected Rohit Sharma as the player he would like to play alongside. Not only does Yuvraj consider Sharma one of his closest friends, but he also admires his exceptional batting skills and leadership qualities on the field.

However, when it came to choosing between Kohli and Dhoni, Yuvraj tactfully decided to remain neutral, opting to sit on the fence rather than make a definitive choice.

"As a player, I would go for Rohit Sharma if it's T20 cricket. He is an outstanding captain and someone who can change the game with his batting for sure, he will be my first choice," said Yuvraj on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

The 42-year-old made the decision to bench himself rather than choosing between Kohli and Dhoni. He expressed concern that benching either of the former India skippers would attract unwanted attention and media scrutiny.

"I would bench myself as naming one between Virat and Dhoni would be in the headlines. I don't want that to happen. We're all smart enough, we know who needs to go on the bench but I'm going to stick to Rohit Sharma's name," Yuvraj asserted.

Yuvraj Singh is a highly accomplished cricketer in India, known for his impressive achievements on the field. He was a key player in India's victory at the 2007 T20 World Cup, where he played alongside Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Additionally, the Chandigarh-born cricketer was instrumental in India's triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he shared the spotlight with Dhoni and Virat Kohli. 

Also read| Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This employee fired over bizarre reason, rehired after public backlash, check story here…

This employee fired over bizarre reason, rehired after public backlash, check story here…

NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

Ratan Tata's company inks Rs 91000 crore pact with Taiwan firm to build India's first...

Ratan Tata's company inks Rs 91000 crore pact with Taiwan firm to build India's first...

Instagram Video Downloader

Instagram Video Downloader

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement