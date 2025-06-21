Manjrekar commended Rahul and Jaiswal for avoiding risky shots on balls pitched outside the off-stump. While doing this, he also took a subtle dig at former captain Virat Kohli, who had retired from Test cricket in May 2025, only a few days before the announcement of the team for the England series.

In the ongoing five-match series against England, India, without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, started positively after being invited to bat first by Ben Stokes during the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal combined caution with aggression, putting pressure on England's pace bowlers Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jos Tongue, and Stokes.

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former Indian cricketer, commended Rahul and Jaiswal for their discipline in not playing at balls outside the off-stump. However, his comments also seemed to mock former captain Virat Kohli, who had retired from Test cricket in May 2025, just days before the squad for the England series was announced.

Regarding Kohli, the right-handed batsman was dismissed in the same manner on all eight occasions against Australia, as he consistently chased deliveries outside the fourth and fifth stump lines. This flaw has plagued Kohli throughout his career, and during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland took full advantage of it.

In the context of the Headingley Test, Rahul and Jaiswal displayed no signs of anxiety, as they implemented a clear strategy against the English pace attack. They successfully negotiated the new ball in the first hour, and were quick to capitalize on any loose deliveries.

"Deliveries outside the off stump, full, have been left alone. Jaiswal has done that. Anything that has been pitched right up into the stumps, he has driven. Anything that has been wide, he has looked to score on. KL Rahul has not touched one delivery or attempted to play one single delivery that's been full, just outside off. Anything that has been wide, he has gone with a covered drive," said Manjrekar.

"So a lot of what you're seeing is being created by these two batters, and my hat's off to them. We know of a former batter who would have gone after that delivery and got himself into trouble. But not these two," he added.

It is important to note that Rahul was dismissed after attempting to play a shot at a delivery that was bowled far outside off. The right-handed batsman went for an expansive drive but ultimately lost his wicket to Brydon Carse, scoring 42 runs.

