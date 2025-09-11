'We know India are confident but...': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson issues bold statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Asia Cup 2025 is being held in the T20 format in the UAE, and the match between India and Pakistan is expected to draw a massive global audience. While India has already started their campaign with a convincing victory over UAE, Pakistan will play their first match against Oman on Friday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 10:29 PM IST

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has expressed a calm and focused approach ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash against India on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite understanding India’s confidence, Hesson emphasized the importance of keeping his team concentrated on the task at hand rather than getting overwhelmed by the magnitude of the rivalry. Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Hesson acknowledged the intense atmosphere surrounding the India-Pakistan fixture, especially given the recent military skirmish between the two nations following a militant attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. 

Yet, the former New Zealand coach remained steady in his outlook, saying, “I’ve certainly watched many games from afar and I have also commentated. So, being on the other side of the fence and right amongst such a highly charged event is going to be exciting. From my perspective, just like any final or world event, it’s about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That’ll be no different this weekend. We know India are hugely confident, and rightfully so, in terms of how well they’ve played.”

India started their Asia Cup campaign with a dominant nine-wicket victory over UAE, while Pakistan is set to begin their tournament with a match against Oman on September 12. Regarding team selection and conditions, Hesson revealed that Pakistan's playing XI had yet to be finalized and highlighted the difference in pitch conditions in Dubai compared to Sharjah. “We haven’t finalized the XI yet. Part of that process is coming and looking at the wicket, which I’ve done today. It’s very different to Sharjah, particularly in terms of the abrasiveness of the grass,” he explained.

Hesson also expressed confidence in Pakistan’s bowling attack, noting the impressive form of spinners in the squad. “Mohammad Nawaz is currently ranked as the best spin bowler in the world since returning to the side. We’ve also got Abrar and Sufiyan doing well, Saim is in the top 10 all-rounders, and Salman Ali Agha.”

With India having beaten Pakistan in Dubai during the Champions Trophy 2025, the stage is set for a fiercely competitive Asia Cup encounter. Hesson’s focus remains on maintaining composure and preparing his team to face a confident Indian side on the high-stakes cricketing battleground.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pakistan captain slams India for killing marquee clash hype, says 'surprised to know they...'

