'We have left enough bench strength': MSK Prasad talks about T20I World Cup and his end of tenure

The chairman of the Indian cricket team’s selection committee MSK Prasad's tenure has come to an end.

After the BCCI AGM meeting on Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke to media and noted that there will be no extension of tenures for any of the five members in the Prasad-led selection committee.

However, MSK Prasad, speaking to IndiaToday.in, said "That [extension of tenures] is not up to me to talk. BCCI will do whatever it deems fit. Whatever the policy is, the BCCI has to follow".

Talking if he had any regrets of ending his tenure just a year before the T20 World Cup in Australia, MSK Prasad said, "I don't think so (regret ending tenure just a year before T20 World Cup). For everything, there is a time factor. Whatever time that you have, you should look to give your best. We have done it, I think.

"We have left enough bench strength. If the team can get the combinations right, I am sure India will win the T20 World Cup next year."

After the BCCI meeting, Ganguly had said there would be a new chairman of selectors soon.

“Those whose tenure is over is over,” he had said. MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015 and their four-year tenure has come to an end.

Former chief selector Dilip Vengsakar, meanwhile, has emerged as a possible contender from West Zone. If the CAC agrees, he could be a strong candidate for the chairman of the selectors’ post.

During Vengsarkar’s first stint as chief selector, Ganguly had made a comeback for the South Africa tour in 2006-07.