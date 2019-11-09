'We have a chance tomorrow': Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo optimistic ahead of 3rd T20I against India

Ahead of the third and final game of the three-match T20I series against India, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo expressed his optimism to win the Nagpur game on November 9.

Domingo during the pre-match press conference said that no one even though that his side will be on level turns going into the final match.

"The energy and desire they have shown in the last ten days have been fantastic. They were willing to try new things. They are playing against a quality side away from home. If someone said to us two weeks ago that we will be one-all coming into Nagpur, no one would have believed it,” he said.

He also claimed that if the Bangladesh players play to their potential, they can cause a big upset.

He mentioned, “So we are pretty happy where are, and it is a great opportunity tomorrow. The guys are really excited about it. At the end of the day, India is one of the best sides in the world. No one gave Bangladesh a chance, but we think if we play to our potential, we have a chance tomorrow."

He also said that his side wants to be known as a more settled team from now on.

"We feel India has a lot of left-handed batters in their top six. Our offspinners worked a game ago, but just because it didn't work in the last game doesn't mean everything has to change. We don't want to be a team that makes knee-jerk reactions to a loss. It has been the case for this team for too long," he said.

Also read IND vs BAN: Kumar Sangakkara reveals how Rishabh Pant can improve his game ahead of T20 World Cup

"We want to back a certain group of players. We believe that those who played in the first couple of games are good enough. We don't want to make a lot of tactical changes just because someone played really well against us."