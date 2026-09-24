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'We had to win': Gautam Gambhir admits to 'sleepless night' after making tough selection call for England series

Gautam Gambhir has opened up about the difficult decision involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson revealing that the call gave him sleepless night. The India head coach described it as the toughest decision of his tenure and explained the thinking behind the selection

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 02:02 PM IST

'We had to win': Gautam Gambhir admits to 'sleepless night' after making tough selection call for England series
India head coach Gautam Gambhir (Courtesy: ICC)
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India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, opened up about the tough decision to drop Sanju Samson and bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He admitted he lost sleep over it—the only time as he put it in his two-year journey as coach.

Samson had just been named Player of the Tournament after India’s T20 World Cup win. Then, after the first game in England—a loss in Manchester—Gambhir made the call to leave him out for the young 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gambhir said Vaibhav was in red-hot form and India needed to win the series. That, for him made it just about the hardest coaching decision he’s faced.

He made sure to have an honest conversation with Samson. Gambhir told him clearly, “Probably that was, I’ll be honest with you, in two years of my journey, that was the only night I could not sleep. And I told this to Sanju. Because I knew that it was probably the toughest decision in my coaching tenure in a T20 format.”

Gambhir explained that dropping someone right after being the Player of the Tournament was brutal but Vaibhav’s form had been that good and India needed a strong start at the top of the order. He made it clear that Samson understood, saying, “We also needed a strong foundation at the start of the innings. Sanju understood the decision and took it well. This conversation took place only between Sanju and me.”

Later, when India faced Afghanistan in another T20I series at home, Samson returned—this time, Vaibhav made way for him. Samson came back strong hitting back-to-back half-centuries and helping India sweep the series 3-0.

Gambhir used this experience to make a point: no matter how well you’re playing your spot is never guaranteed. He also stressed that outside chatter isn’t what decides who plays. “Social media or outside noise doesn’t decide the playing eleven. The playing XI is the one that the dressing room, coach and captain consider the best for winning the match.”

He acknowledged that bringing Vaibhav into the squad makes selection even harder. If Vaibhav’s in, dropping someone like Abhishek or Samson means having another tough talk. But Gambhir’s clear—consistency matters. “We cannot suddenly ignore the combination that has had such an impact over the past one and a half or two years.” Players don’t lose their place over a few bad games, especially not after helping the team shine across two World Cups in quick succession.

Gambhir summed it up honestly: “It is very easy for me to take popular decisions, but is probably the toughest thing for me to take the right decisions. And we’ve taken the right decision of continuing with Sanju and Abhishek.”

He wants to keep this team together, not overreact to one poor series and focus on giving the players a sense of security. Winning two World Cups in 17 months is no small feat so one bad patch doesn’t define them.

Also read| ​'Our challenge is to catch up': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson eyes Asian Games clash against 'benchmark' India

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