'We give freedom to Virat Kohli but...': Sourav Ganguly sets target for Team India ahead of New Zealand Test series

While the five-match T20I series is on, India are also keeping a positive approach towards the other formats.

The Men in Blue will be looking to change their fortunes as New Zealand are the only team against whom India have lost (8) more matches than they have won (3) in T20Is.

Not just that, when it comes to Test series, on their nine tours of New Zealand, India have managed to come out victorious just twice (1967/68 and 2008/09).

Two times the series have been drawn while New Zealand have won five-Test series against India on home soil.

Seeing the stats, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has set a target for Team India.

After the T20I series, India is scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests against the Kiwis and Ganguly stated that he would like to see India winning the Test series.

“Chances are very good, the last time when we toured New Zealand, we won the ODIs 4-1,” Ganguly told ABP news.

“I want them to win the Test series... every series is equally important but winning a Test series is something special.

“This is a very good side and they are good in form. I believe if you want good cricket on the field then you’ve got to sort out the off-field administrative things.”

“We give freedom to Virat Kohli, ask him not to take any undue pressure, we also tell them to keep an eye on the consistency of the players,” he added.