'We fight till the end': Mumbai Indians drop big hint on Rohit Sharma’s return ahead of LSG game

Mumbai Indians hint at a potential return for Rohit Sharma ahead of their crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants. With playoff hopes on the line, MI’s “we fight till the end” message signals belief and a possible big boost.

Mumbai Indians find themselves in a tough spot, heading into a do-or-die clash with the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. With seven defeats out of nine matches, nothing's really gone their way this season, and now they need a win—no excuses—just to keep their playoff hopes on life support.

Their batting lineup, once so dependable, looks out of sync. Names you’d expect to snap them out of a slump—Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, even skipper Hardik Pandya—just haven’t delivered. And losing Rohit Sharma to injury after the first four games knocked the wind right out of them. His absence at the top meant MI struggled to build any real momentum early in the innings. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, though, the return of Will Jacks gave them something at last. He helped stitch together a 93-run opening partnership, and MI posted a hefty 243 for 5. Still, even that wasn’t enough—Sunrisers chased it down without breaking much of a sweat, winning by six wickets.

We fight till the End pic.twitter.com/pCrJWkc181 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 4, 2026

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The big question now is about Rohit Sharma's return. There’s been plenty of speculation, and MI themselves offered a little tease—a video on social media showing Rohit working through practice drills, knocking balls around in the nets. “We fight till the end,” read the post, fueling hopes that the former captain might finally be ready for a comeback against LSG. Getting him back at the top would let Will Jacks slide lower down, shoring up a fragile middle order that desperately needs some extra muscle—especially with Hardik’s form still in question.

Hardik Pandya had said earlier, before the SRH match, that Rohit might need a couple more games before he’s fully fit. But considering what’s at stake tonight, MI can hardly afford to hold back. If Rohit’s able to play, you expect he’ll be out there.

Mathematically, Mumbai Indians still have a shot—just a really narrow one. With only four points from nine matches, they sit near the bottom of the table. But if they somehow win all their remaining five group matches, they’ll reach 14 points. Is that enough to squeeze into the playoffs? Maybe, but they’ll still be relying on a few other results to fall their way. It’s a long shot, but in cricket, stranger things have happened. For now, though, their focus has to be on tonight: beat LSG, or start thinking about next season.

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