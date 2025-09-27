Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'We don't even discuss...': Harmanpreet Kaur's first reaction to IND vs PAK controversy in Asia Cup 2025

The skipper of the India Women's cricket team finally put out her views on the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 controversy between India and Pakistan.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 02:59 PM IST

India Women's cricket team will be facing Sri Lanka side in the Women's World Cup opener on September 30. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will also be facing Pakistan on October 5 in the tournament amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 controversy with the men's team. Ahead of the Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet was asked about the ongoing controversy in the Asia Cup, to which she said that the team don't even discuss such things in the dressing room.

Harmanpreet on ongoing Asia Cup 2025 controversy

''Well, we can only control one thing which is playing cricket on the field and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control the things we have in our hand. But in other parts, I have zero control and I don't even take those things into my mind. We don't even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket,'' she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about the upcoming World Cup, she added, ''I think leading your country is always a very special moment for any player, but leading your country in an ODI World Cup is even more special, and on top of that, it is a home World Cup, so it's even more special. I mean, it's unbelievable because, you know, when I started playing I never even thought I would get the opportunity to lead my country, it was only in a dream. The ODI World Cup is happening after 12 years (at home), and I think it is going to be very amazing for all of us. It's all about enjoying this moment and not taking too much pressure.''

After Pakistan, the Harmanpreet-led side will face South Africa on October 9, Australia on October 12, England on October 19, New Zealand on October 23 and Bangladesh on October 26.

