'We do feel irritation in our eyes': Sunil Chhetri on Delhi's 'concerning' pollution level

India's star striker Sunil Chhetri expressed his thoughts on how Delhi has to be the mecca of football.

"It is not nice if you see any top footballing nation the capital is the hub. It has to be the hub. Do we not have an interest of football in Delhi? No! we definitely do have. We gonna make sure that we get it back," Chhetri told reporters on Wednesday.

Delhi currently has no clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) or I-League which are the nation's top two most followed football tournaments.

"But whatever the reason is, we have to work on them and we got to take a club, ISL club, I-League club or 2nd division club from Delhi," Chhetri said. The 35-year-old also claimed how there are numerous aspiring young footballers in the city but all of them struggle to fulfil their desires as they struggle to find any proper clubs.

"There are so many kids who aspire to play football professionally. If you don't have in your own state, a club to look up to, it becomes difficult. Then you have to come out to the different state to play top-division football," Chhetri said.

"So, I think I faced it when I was younger. In I-League there was not any club from Delhi, so I have to move out. It is not easy at all, I have faced it."

"I just hope that with coming teams in the ISL and I-League the kids do not have to move out. I'm not saying that the kid should be staying in the just one city but it becomes easier to look up to and to think this is where I want to reach," he added.

Also read Official: Cricket Australia appoints Andrew McDonald as new assistant coach

India's record goalscorer also spoke about the current "very poor" pollution level of Delhi, Chhetri claimed that he always feels some irritation in his eyes whenever he comes to Delhi and is the main reason why many players wear masks.

"When we come to Delhi, now I come very-very rarely I'm a Delhi boy, we do feel irritation in our eyes. Some of the foreign players do wear masks."

"We tend to not come to Delhi two days before just one day before so we can have less days here. To be honest, a lot of parents and my parent's friend don't stay here in Diwali. We all have to come together and think how to rectify this," Chhetri said.

The national team last played Bangladesh in a 1-1 draw in the AFC and FIFA World Cup joint qualifiers. In that match, Chhetri and Co. did create a lot of chances but failed to convert most of them into goals.

"We are not happy with the performance against Bangladesh. We missed a lot of chances. The team played well but the strikers missed a lot of chances and that is why we lost two points in which we should not lose."

"That really bothers us, especially the ones who are playing striker line, I will try to best to rectify that," Chhetri added.

"The Blue Tigers" are gearing up to take on Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers on November 14.