'We can fight this pandemic': Gautam Gambhir lauds PM Modi's move to extend COVID-19 lockdown till May 3

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to extend the lockdown period in the country on Tuesday amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The 21-day lockdown was scheduled to be ended on April 14 but has been further extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said the extension of lockdown is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP took to Twitter to extend his support to the move and asked the countrymen to stay indoors and follow all prescribed protocols for everyone's safety sake.

"We, the people of India, have done it for 21 days and we will do it for couple of more weeks."

"Please follow the lockdown guidelines #StayHomeStaySafe Together we can fight this pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @Bjp4Delhi #Lockdown2," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

HERE IS THE POST:

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

However, for other areas, the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days. The prime minister said detailed guidelines on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 9352 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 324 fatalities have been reported.