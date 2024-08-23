Twitter
Cricket

'We beat Travis Head's bat 15 times': Rahul Dravid draws luck factor between ODI World Cup loss and T20 WC win

In 2023, India faced Australia in the finals of both the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC ODI World Cup, ultimately falling short in both matches.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

'We beat Travis Head's bat 15 times': Rahul Dravid draws luck factor between ODI World Cup loss and T20 WC win
Former India head coach Rahul Dravid recently discussed the significant impact that luck can have on the outcomes of crucial matches, particularly in the context of India's recent performances in ICC finals. During Dravid's tenure, India has experienced both triumphs and setbacks in the last three ICC tournaments.

In 2023, India faced Australia in the finals of both the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC ODI World Cup, ultimately falling short in both matches. However, the tables turned in the ICC T20 World Cup final in 2024, where India emerged victorious against South Africa in Barbados.

Despite entering the ODI World Cup 2023 final with an impressive 10-match winning streak, led by captain Rohit Sharma, India was unable to secure the championship title as Australia's Travis Head delivered a match-winning performance with 137 runs.

Speaking at the ]CEAT Cricket Awards ceremony in Mumbai on August 21, Dravid highlighted the role of luck in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, noting that Head had several close calls that went in his favor. Conversely, Dravid pointed out that fortune favored India in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, even when the opposition seemed to have the upper hand.

“Sometimes at the end of the day, you need a little bit of luck. (Against South Africa in T20WC final) 30 balls to go, 30 runs to go. (It was about) incredible execution, incredible calmness by Rohit.” “We didn’t focus on what we needed to do, but we needed a guy who could keep his foot within one inch of a line. Sometimes (it is) the skill,” he said without mentioning Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup winning catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss David Miller,” Dravid said.

“(On) 19th November I remember whatever it was, we beat Travis Head’s bat 15 times – he didn’t touch a single ball. You know, things can go your way sometimes, but you have to stick to the process,” he added.

Also read| CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show taking home top honors - Check full list of winners

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
