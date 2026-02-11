'We are very...': Tilak Varma reacts after PCB approves India vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2026

India batter Tilak Varma has shared insights into the team’s dressing room atmosphere after PCB agreed to the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026. With anticipation building, Varma highlighted the squad’s focus and excitement ahead of the marquee encounter.

India is set to face Namibia in their second match of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi this Thursday. The team has commenced thorough preparations for this vital game. Indian top-order batsman Tilak Varma shared comprehensive insights regarding the team’s readiness, player fitness, and the current state of affairs during a press conference. He also touched upon the team’s morale and how the players are gearing up both mentally and physically for the significant match. His remarks clearly suggest that the Indian team is determined to step onto the field with a winning mindset.

Opener Abhishek Sharma was admitted to the hospital due to a stomach infection. Tilak Varma mentioned, “Abhishek has been discharged from the hospital today. We will evaluate his fitness tomorrow to determine his status for the match.”

Anticipation for the India-Pakistan Match

India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in Colombo on February 15. Tilak expressed, “We are very excited for the India-Pakistan match. As soon as the news came, our preparations and excitement increased.”

Tilak Verma’s Comeback and Ambition

Regarding his return to the squad, Tilak stated, “I am thrilled to be back in the World Cup team. My objective is to win the World Cup. I am prepared for any role the team assigns me and will always be ready to step up to the plate.”

In another development, premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fierce yorker hit India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on the toe during a practice session, raising an injury scare for India ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi. Kishan was facing high-speed deliveries in preparation for the upcoming match when the incident took place. The support staff and physio rushed to assist the left-hander after he showed signs of discomfort following the impact. While the details of the injury have not been officially disclosed, the team management will closely monitor his condition leading up to the crucial group-stage match.

