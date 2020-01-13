'We are ready for the challenge': Virat Kohli on playing Day-Night Test match away from India

While team India are preparing for their big clash against Australia in Mumbai, talks about Day-Night Test matches in the future against the latter is doing the rounds.

The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs in Mumbai (Jan 14), Rajkot (Jan 17) and Bengaluru (Jan 19). Immediately after the clash, the Men in Blue will fly to New Zealand on January 20 to play five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches.

Talking about a possibility of a pink-ball match against the two sides, Team India captain Virat Kohli said he is open to being a part of more such matches.

The skipper, while talking to media ahead of India’s first ODI against Australia in Mumbai said, “We played the day & night test here (India), we are happy with how it went. It has become a very exciting feature of any test series, we are open to playing day & night tests. We are ready for the challenge”.

According to an earlier report by Hindustan Times, there are discussions regarding the same happening between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA). Not just Australia, officials from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are also in India to discuss Day-Night Test.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his colleagues will meet the officials in Mumbai on Monday.

The pink-ball Test could prove to be a game-changer for broadcasters who hold India rights. “With India touring Australia, they should definitely look at one or two Tests because timing definitely makes a difference,” says Rajesh Kaul, head of sports business at Sony Pictures Network (SPN), rights holders for cricket in Australia.

Ganguly's Day-Night Test at home against Bangladesh has got other cricket boards interested. Team India had earlier refused to play a pink-ball game at Adelaide during the 2018-19 Test tour.

It now all remains in BCCI's hands if they want to commit to more than one day-night Test match in Australia during the Test series later this year.