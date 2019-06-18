'We are proud of you, Kaptaan': Ranveer Singh's heartwarming message for Team India captain Virat Kohli

Ranveer Singh expressed his love for Team India and Virat Kohli on Twitter after India's emphatic win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Ranveer Singh has been ruling the Internet along with Indian Cricket Team for his stint during World Cup 2019 match held between India and Pakistan in Manchester. He not only interacted with the current and legendary cricketers but also turned commentators during the match. Post India's win, Ranveer made sure to congratulate each and every Indian player and walked around the field wherein he managed to pull the crowd towards him.

Meanwhile, after India's win, Ranveer took to his social media pages and penned a note for skipper Virat Kohli. He wrote, "Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli".

I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. pic.twitter.com/tXPNw0le60 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2019

I've witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2019