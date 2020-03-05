'We are proud of you girls': Virat Kohli congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur and Co for entering maiden women's T20 WC

The Indian eves entered the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after their semi-final clash against England was washed out due to rain. Congratulating the girls, Virat Kohli said the entire nation is proud of what they have achieved.

The semi-final clash between India and England was called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain. And since there are no reserve days, India entered the finals as they topped their group in the initial stages.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen," Kohli tweeted.

India defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in their group to make it to the semi-finals undefeated. As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match.

However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as 'abandoned'.

South Africa are currently taking on Australia in the second semi-final, and if it gets washed out as well, the Proteas will make it to the finals as they topped Group B.

The finals of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, which is also International Women's Day.