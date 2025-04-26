India is set to host the Women’s World Cup in September, with Pakistan confirming their place in the event after winning all five matches in the recent qualifiers.

The ongoing cricketing debate between India and Pakistan has reignited in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and amidst the escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations. Gull Feroza, the opener for Pakistan's women's cricket team, has reiterated her team's stance on participating in the upcoming matches scheduled in India.

Feroza has confirmed that Pakistan's women's cricket team will not be traveling to India for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Pakistan recently secured a spot in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, set to take place in India this September.

In a significant development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a hybrid model for the next two years, stipulating that India and Pakistan will play their matches at a neutral venue if either nation hosts a multi-national tournament. This decision was prompted by India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy two months ago, opting instead to play all their matches at a neutral venue in Dubai.

In line with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi's earlier declaration that the Women in Green would not be traveling to India for the World Cup, Feroza expressed a preference for a neutral venue, suggesting Sri Lanka and Dubai as potential options in a conversation with PakPassion.

“We know this much that we will play in Asian conditions, and we are not playing in India. This is clear. Neither are we interested in playing in India," Feroza said while speaking to PakPassion.

“So, wherever it is played - hopefully in Sri Lanka or Dubai - those conditions are similar to the ones you get in Asia. The Qualifiers were at home, and the staff prepared tracks accordingly. Wherever the World Cup games are played, the conditions will be similar to those we have at home. So, our preparation will be according to that, and we are ready for that,” she added.

Now that Pakistan has secured their spot in the tournament, it is highly likely that a hybrid model will be implemented for the matches against India. This model would involve hosting the matches at a neutral venue.

