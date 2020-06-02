'We are in this together': WATCH Mohammad Shami distributes food packets and masks in Uttar Pradesh

In times of need, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has come out providing a helping hand by distributing food packets and masks in his home state of Uttar Pradesh.

Shami had set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh. He even put up tents near the highway and was seen distributing food, water, masks, and bananas.

In the video shared by BCCI, the 42-year-old fast bowler can be seen distributing things on National Highway No. 24.

BCCI captioned the video, "As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together".

WATCH:

As for the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, it has jumped to 8,075. Celebrities and people have all come together to help fight the pandemic. Many former players from the Indian cricket team along with BCCI have contributed to the Prime Ministers Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and respective state funds.

India currently has 8,171 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with the total reaching 1,98,706 on Tuesday. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 97,581 cases are active while 95,527 people have been cured.