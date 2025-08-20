Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

His comments come amidst a growing backlash in India, with some fans and former players calling for a boycott of the match scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. This criticism has been fueled by recent cross-border tensions, including a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

The fixture for the Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for 14 September, has faced significant criticism from fans in India. Numerous former cricketers have urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider boycotting the match. Since the announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 schedule last month, the calls for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan match have intensified, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Despite the BCCI being the official host of the Asia Cup 2025, the tournament has been relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after India and Pakistan reached a mutual agreement to play at neutral venues until 2027, owing to their ongoing diplomatic tensions. In his first comments regarding the IND vs PAK situation, the iconic Pakistan fast bowler, Wasim Akram, stated that the “game must go on.”

Akram further noted that while India may be experiencing backlash on social media regarding the fixture, the atmosphere in Pakistan remains “calm” and “fine.”

“The Asia Cup schedule has been announced. Let's see what happens. They are probably getting a backlash. But in Pakistan, we are okay. We are actually calm. We are fine if we play or if we don't play. The game must go on,” Akram said on the Stick With Cricket podcast.

Akram also wished to witness a bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan during his lifetime. Since 2012, India and Pakistan have not engaged in any bilateral series. The most recent Test match between the two nations occurred in 2007 in Bengaluru, concluding in a draw.

“I hope so,” said Akram when asked about an India vs Pakistan Test series. “But I think Indians will probably take a different take on it. But in my opinion, politics apart, we are not politicians; I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country; we are patriotic about our country. Let's not go below the belt,” added Akram.

India is set to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 journey against the UAE on 10 September in Dubai, followed by a match against Pakistan on 14 September, also in Dubai. Their last group-stage game against Oman is planned for 19 September in Abu Dhabi.

Also read| 'They are helpless...': Sunil Gavaskar blasts critics for targeting players over India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025

