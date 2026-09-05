'We are always one step ahead': Deepti Sharma sends strong message to Pakistan ahead of Women’s Asia Cup clash

Deepti Sharma has made a confident statement ahead of India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, saying India are always one step ahead of their rivals. With the high-profile encounter drawing attention, here’s what Deepti said and what it means for the upcoming battle.

India face Pakistan in a highly anticipated Group A match at the Women’s Asia Cup. India come in as clear favourites—they’ve dominated Pakistan in recent years. The numbers back them up: the Women in Blue have a 14-3 record against Pakistan in T20Is and beat them earlier this year at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Still, when you hear Deepti Sharma talk about the rivalry, she doesn’t think the past really matters. She said India don’t carry any psychological edge into the game, even with that track record. Most wins, she explained, have come from staying ahead tactically and sticking to their plans.

“There’s no real advantage,” Deepti told reporters, according to PTI. “Whatever matches we’ve won against them—Asia Cup or otherwise—we’re just a step ahead in the moment, that’s all.”

Deepti also credited the whole squad for their current form. “The team’s playing well. Whether it’s our bowling or our batting, both are balanced,” she said. “When someone’s having a good day, she tries to push the game forward, and her teammates keep things positive so they can step up too.”

When questions turned to the Pakistan side, Deepti didn’t linger. She steered the conversation back to India, stressing that the team focus on their own strengths. “Their bowlers are good, and we know it. But we focus on what we do best. Our goal is to play our brand of cricket. That’s where our attention stays.”

She kept it simple about the team’s approach: “We just want to play good cricket—keep the team compact, like we have in the last two matches. That’s really our mindset.”

India have already locked in a spot in the semifinals after wins against Thailand and Hong Kong. Pakistan, who beat Thailand in their only match so far, need a win here for a real boost. But even if they fall short against India, a win over Hong Kong in their final clash could send them through to the next round.

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