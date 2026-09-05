FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs

Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs

Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan film has this connection with Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Kantara

Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan directs the film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'We are always one step ahead': Deepti Sharma sends strong message to Pakistan ahead of Women’s Asia Cup clash

Deepti Sharma has made a confident statement ahead of India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, saying India are always one step ahead of their rivals. With the high-profile encounter drawing attention, here’s what Deepti said and what it means for the upcoming battle.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

'We are always one step ahead': Deepti Sharma sends strong message to Pakistan ahead of Women’s Asia Cup clash
Deepti Sharma makes a strong statement ahead of India vs Pakistan. (X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India face Pakistan in a highly anticipated Group A match at the Women’s Asia Cup. India come in as clear favourites—they’ve dominated Pakistan in recent years. The numbers back them up: the Women in Blue have a 14-3 record against Pakistan in T20Is and beat them earlier this year at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Still, when you hear Deepti Sharma talk about the rivalry, she doesn’t think the past really matters. She said India don’t carry any psychological edge into the game, even with that track record. Most wins, she explained, have come from staying ahead tactically and sticking to their plans.

“There’s no real advantage,” Deepti told reporters, according to PTI. “Whatever matches we’ve won against them—Asia Cup or otherwise—we’re just a step ahead in the moment, that’s all.”

Deepti also credited the whole squad for their current form. “The team’s playing well. Whether it’s our bowling or our batting, both are balanced,” she said. “When someone’s having a good day, she tries to push the game forward, and her teammates keep things positive so they can step up too.”

When questions turned to the Pakistan side, Deepti didn’t linger. She steered the conversation back to India, stressing that the team focus on their own strengths. “Their bowlers are good, and we know it. But we focus on what we do best. Our goal is to play our brand of cricket. That’s where our attention stays.”

She kept it simple about the team’s approach: “We just want to play good cricket—keep the team compact, like we have in the last two matches. That’s really our mindset.”

India have already locked in a spot in the semifinals after wins against Thailand and Hong Kong. Pakistan, who beat Thailand in their only match so far, need a win here for a real boost. But even if they fall short against India, a win over Hong Kong in their final clash could send them through to the next round.

Also read| IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India? Head-to-head record, key battles and match preview

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs
Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs
Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan film has this connection with Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Kantara
Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan directs the film
Mirzapur The Movie: Amol Parashar goes all out, calls Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Harshita Gaur, Ali Fazal 'craftiest actors of our generation'
Mirzapur The Movie: Amol Parashar calls Pankaj, Divyenndu 'craftiest actors'
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s first reaction after he announced retirement minutes later
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s first reaction after he announced retirement
NIA court convicts 10 in Jhiram Valley massacre: What happened in the 2013 ambush?
NIA court convicts 10 in Jhiram Valley massacre: What happened in 2013 ambush?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement