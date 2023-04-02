‘We all knew that it was paaji’s…’: MS Dhoni reveals new 2011 World Cup stories, must read for Sachin Tendulkar fans

MS Dhoni reveals new 2011 World Cup stories, must read for Sachin Tendulkar fans | File Photo

Chennai: Amid the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Chennai Super Kings skipper and legendary India captain MS Dhoni remembered the unforgettable 2011 ODI World Cup triumph on its 12 anniversary.

Dhoni revealed new details and stories from the memorable day where he led India to glory, ending a 28-year wait. Talking to sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Dhoni revealed how India’s ‘Captain Cool’ was also unable to contain his emotions at the moment.

Dhoni revealed that at times, he wondered if cricket great Sachin Tendulkar would claim the elusive highest prize of the game. “Yes, we all knew that it was paaji’s (Tendulkar) last World Cup and throughout the tournament we had the feeling that we want to do it for him. But at the same time, often you have something going in your mind where you say, God has given him everything. And God keeps one thing away from every individual. Is it that 50-over World Cup that God has decided that he will keep with himself?."

“We said we will try our best, we will make sure that we are giving a 100 per cent when it comes to the cricket matches and we will accept the results. At the end, very happy to be on the winning side, but it took a lot from the full team and the support staff," he added.

Dhoni shared the moment when he was emotionally “very high”. “To me, it was not the winning moment, it was 15-20 minutes ago when emotionally I was very high. And at the same time, I wanted to get done with it. We knew that we will win this from here, and it was very difficult for us to lose. So yes, you know it was more of a sense of satisfaction, job done, let us move on from here," Dhoni was quoted as saying by ICC.

(Inputs from ANI)