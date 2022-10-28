Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'WC jeetne ke liye gadhe ko bhi..': Wasim Akram lambasts Babar Azam after 1-run loss to Zimbabwe- WATCH

Wasim Akram questioned Babar Azam's decision making skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

'WC jeetne ke liye gadhe ko bhi..': Wasim Akram lambasts Babar Azam after 1-run loss to Zimbabwe- WATCH
File Photo

Zimbabwe on thursday enjoyed one of their finest World Cup victories ever, while Pakistan suffered a crushing setback in Perth, leaving their campaign hanging in the balance. 

Pakistan were startled by a run, and their destiny now depends on circumstances other than winning their remaining games to qualify for the semi-finals. And the double defeats in the T20 World Cup have enraged great bowler Wasim Akram, as skipper Babar Azam has raised the issue of Shoaib Malik's absence again again.

The experienced batter was anticipated to return to Pakistan's T20 World Cup team for the campaign in Australia, but he was passed over by the selectors, causing many to criticize the choice in light of Pakistan's middle-order difficulties. However, on the same day, Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Speaking on A Sports, where Malik was also a panelist, Akram said that if he had been captain, he would have assured the former's place in the World Cup squad first and would have protested over his absence. He then slammed Babar for not being wise enough in his decisions and calls.

Pakistan, including us (Malik, Waqar Younis and Misbah ul Haq) knew that middle order slightly weak hai. Ab yeh ladka baitha hai Shoaib Malik. Main agar captain hota, mera end goal kya hota...to win the World Cup.”

He further said, “Agar usskeliye mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap banana pare main banaunga beacuse mujhe World Cup jeetna hain. Agar mujhe Shoaib Malik chaiye toh main chairman and selector ko jaake kahunga ki I will not play World Cup if I don't get my player.

But aisa koi hain nehin. Babar ko aur akalmand hona parega. Yeh woh moholle ki team nehin hai ki mera jaanne wala aa jayega. Agar main hota toh iss ladke ko (Malik) sabse pehle middle order main leta.”

Pakistan will play their next match on October 30 at the Perth Stadium against Netherlands

READ| 'Ye bahut bada blunder hai': Former Pak player Aaqib Javed allege toss was influenced in India Vs Pakistan clash

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mimi star Kriti Sanon shows off her curves in bodycon dress, photos go viral
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.