'WC jeetne ke liye gadhe ko bhi..': Wasim Akram lambasts Babar Azam after 1-run loss to Zimbabwe- WATCH

Zimbabwe on thursday enjoyed one of their finest World Cup victories ever, while Pakistan suffered a crushing setback in Perth, leaving their campaign hanging in the balance.

Pakistan were startled by a run, and their destiny now depends on circumstances other than winning their remaining games to qualify for the semi-finals. And the double defeats in the T20 World Cup have enraged great bowler Wasim Akram, as skipper Babar Azam has raised the issue of Shoaib Malik's absence again again.

The experienced batter was anticipated to return to Pakistan's T20 World Cup team for the campaign in Australia, but he was passed over by the selectors, causing many to criticize the choice in light of Pakistan's middle-order difficulties. However, on the same day, Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Speaking on A Sports, where Malik was also a panelist, Akram said that if he had been captain, he would have assured the former's place in the World Cup squad first and would have protested over his absence. He then slammed Babar for not being wise enough in his decisions and calls.

The absolute utter nonsense thrown here by the legend Wasim Akram, accusing Babar Azam of selecting his 'friends' and doing massive PR stunt for Shoaib Malik. He is saying, Malik should have been selected because it was Australia. Somebody tell him Malik's stats in Aus. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/2cjxTD02Zj — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) October 28, 2022

Pakistan, including us (Malik, Waqar Younis and Misbah ul Haq) knew that middle order slightly weak hai. Ab yeh ladka baitha hai Shoaib Malik. Main agar captain hota, mera end goal kya hota...to win the World Cup.”

He further said, “Agar usskeliye mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap banana pare main banaunga beacuse mujhe World Cup jeetna hain. Agar mujhe Shoaib Malik chaiye toh main chairman and selector ko jaake kahunga ki I will not play World Cup if I don't get my player.

But aisa koi hain nehin. Babar ko aur akalmand hona parega. Yeh woh moholle ki team nehin hai ki mera jaanne wala aa jayega. Agar main hota toh iss ladke ko (Malik) sabse pehle middle order main leta.”

Pakistan will play their next match on October 30 at the Perth Stadium against Netherlands

