WC 2023: Australia skipper Pat Cummins provides important update on Glenn Maxwell's injury

Headlines

Piyush: A Visionary Product Manager Empowering Small Businesses and Driving Innovation in Payments

Mukesh Ambani gifts India’s most expensive SUV to Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan price is...

'Main apni ninda khud karta hu...', Nitish Kumar apologises after 'vulgar' remarks on population control; watch video

Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

Viral video: Cute Pakistani bride's mesmerizing dance performance enchants the internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Piyush: A Visionary Product Manager Empowering Small Businesses and Driving Innovation in Payments

Mukesh Ambani gifts India’s most expensive SUV to Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan price is...

Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

World’s ‘highest-earning’ dead celebrities, number 1 made Rs 950 crore last year

Best air purifying plants

Highest scores by Indian captains in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

HomeCricket

Cricket

WC 2023: Australia skipper Pat Cummins provides important update on Glenn Maxwell's injury

Australia's captain Pat Cummins has given a significant update on Maxwell's injury.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the excitement surrounding of Glenn Maxwell's incredible unbeaten 201-run innings, Australia's captain Pat Cummins has given a significant update on Maxwell's injury. During his astonishing knock, Maxwell remarkably scored half of his runs while dealing with a leg injury, impressively hitting Afghan bowlers all over the ground.

As everyone remains amazed by Maxwell's performance, there's a pressing question about his participation in the next game. Cummins provided a reassuring response, stating firmly that "Maxwell will be fine." He also emphasized the passion Maxwell has for playing for Australia, willing to do whatever it takes.

Australia's next match is against Bangladesh on November 12th, and they've already secured a spot in the World Cup semi-finals as five-time champions. This means Cummins could potentially rest Maxwell for the upcoming game against Bangladesh. The bigger question, though, revolves around Maxwell's availability for the semi-final and the final if Australia qualifies.

However, the bigger question is whether will Maxwell play in the semi-final and the final of the World Cup if Australia qualifies for the finale.

Australia is likely to finish second or third in the points table, setting up the second semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16th. Cummins remains hopeful that Maxwell will recover and be able to showcase his incredible hitting skills with both legs. Maxwell has been a crucial contributor for Australia, scoring over 400 runs with two centuries in this World Cup.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his vehicle come in contact with electric wire

Meet first Indian woman to contest elections, got widowed at 16, became an actor, defied society to…

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: IED blast rocks Sukma district on polling day, CRPF commando injured

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

'Galat Sara ke peeche...': Sara Ali Khan reacts to dating rumours with Shubman Gill on Koffee With Karan 8

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE