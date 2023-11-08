WC 2023: Australia skipper Pat Cummins provides important update on Glenn Maxwell's injury

Australia's captain Pat Cummins has given a significant update on Maxwell's injury.

Amid the excitement surrounding of Glenn Maxwell's incredible unbeaten 201-run innings, Australia's captain Pat Cummins has given a significant update on Maxwell's injury. During his astonishing knock, Maxwell remarkably scored half of his runs while dealing with a leg injury, impressively hitting Afghan bowlers all over the ground.

As everyone remains amazed by Maxwell's performance, there's a pressing question about his participation in the next game. Cummins provided a reassuring response, stating firmly that "Maxwell will be fine." He also emphasized the passion Maxwell has for playing for Australia, willing to do whatever it takes.

Australia's next match is against Bangladesh on November 12th, and they've already secured a spot in the World Cup semi-finals as five-time champions. This means Cummins could potentially rest Maxwell for the upcoming game against Bangladesh. The bigger question, though, revolves around Maxwell's availability for the semi-final and the final if Australia qualifies.

Australia is likely to finish second or third in the points table, setting up the second semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16th. Cummins remains hopeful that Maxwell will recover and be able to showcase his incredible hitting skills with both legs. Maxwell has been a crucial contributor for Australia, scoring over 400 runs with two centuries in this World Cup.