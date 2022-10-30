Search icon
Wayne Parnell does Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'peace of mind' celebration after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, watch

Breathing a sigh of relief after taking the wicket of India's lone standing batsman, Wayne Parnell copied Ronaldo's new 'peace of mind' celebration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa's Wayne Parnell took a leaf of out footballing ace Cristiano Ronaldo's book to celebrate the dismissal of dangerman Suryakumar Yadav in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against India at Perth on Sunday.

After India's top order was rattled by South Africa's pace attack, Suryakumar Yadav single-handedly powered ahead and made 68 from 40 deliveries before being dismissed by Parnell. Breathing a sigh of relief after taking the wicket of India's lone standing batsman, Parnell was seen copying Ronaldo's new 'peace of mind' celebration. Fans were quick to spot the viral celebration as it made its way from the football field to the cricket pitch. ICC shared a video reel of Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal where Parnell's Ronado-inspired celebration can be seen. Watch here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Twitter users reacted to Parnell's Ronaldo-like celebration:

 

 

 

 

 

 

After an underwhelming batting performance, India finished their innings at 133 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Yadav was the only batsman who performed on the day. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi (4/29 in 4 overs) and Waytne Parnell (3/15 in 4 overs) led the demolition of India. The Proteas now need 134 to win from their 20 overs in the key Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup.

Follow the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 12 match live here: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score

