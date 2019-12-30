'Way to go dad': Sourav Ganguly once again trolled by daughter Sana Ganguly on social media

Recently elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has once again been trolled by his daughter Sana on Sunday (December 29).

The father and daughter duo have been sharing a lot of healthy banter on social media in the past few months.

The former Team India skipper posted a photo and expressed his thoughts on he hates working on Sundays.

Ganguly took to Instagram and wrote, "Hate working on a Sunday."

However, his daughter once again pulled his leg in the comment section of his post.

Sana reminded Sourav that she is enjoying her day-off and still in bed at 12 in the afternoon.

"Guess who’s not working and in bed till 12, Way to go dad", her reply read.