Watching KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma bat in the attacking mode was a treat: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir also expressed his happiness at Virat Kohli regaining his form and how it is a sign of good things to come.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir expressed his happiness at Virat Kohli regaining his form and how it is a sign of good things to come.

READ: Nick Kyrgios defeats defending champion Daniil Medvedev to enter the quarterfinals of US Open

"Very good, in fact, Virat Kohli looked very very good, I loved the approach of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Hooda; all those guys played well but Virat Kohli was good, so you got to give it to him, coming back after the way he batted in the first and second game just showed that probably he got that confidence back especially today; looked really good and I hope he continues this form," he said.

The Indian bowling lineup tried their best to keep Pakistan at bay, with impressive performances from Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan spoke about India`s bowling performance and how he was impressed with the youngsters in the game.

"As far as the bowling is concerned, obviously this bowling unit needs to get better in many departments but I thought in the first half they bowled really well and Bishnoi, specially Bishnoi playing his first game that too against Pakistan in this Asia Cup, there was a lot of pressure. But the way he handled the power play and got the prize wicket of Babar Azam, it was fantastic to see. It is not easy, the pressure on the Indian bowlers during the game against Pakistan is a lot and Bishnoi has handled the pressure very well," Pathan said.

READ: 'Will have to learn from mistakes and move forward in the tournament,' says Rohit Sharma after loss against Pakistan

Pathan also commented on skipper Rohit Sharma`s captaincy during the match. He was impressed with how he rotated the bowlers and utilized the spinner at the right moments. "A captain can be tested on two things, especially how he handles the bowler, especially when the bowlers are new and when you are defending too. These two times you get to realise and I have seen time and again Rohit Sharma is a fantastic leader."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

