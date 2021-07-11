Watch: Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani gives back to Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed in style, break dances on pitch

Taskin Ahmed and Blessing Muzarabani were involved in a rift after the former danced on the pitch and both were fined by ICC later.

Bangladesh may have won the only Test of the series against Zimbabwe, however, the limelight was stolen by the two pacers - Blessing Muzarabani of the home side and Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed. It all started when Taskin defended a Muzarabani delivery towards the off side and started dancing on the pitch.

Irritated by the same, Muzarabani charged down towards the batsman and both were into each other's faces. After which, both of them were fined 15 percent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct (inappropriate physical contact) on the second day of the one-off Test in Harare. In addition, one demerit point was added to both players' disciplinary records.

Now, the Zimbabwe pacer replied to Taskin Ahmed in his own style. As soon as he got one off the bat to hit on Taskin Ahmed's short delivery, Muzarbani started break dancing on the pitch and impressed one and all with his moves. The fans couldn't stop raving the young pacer's stylish answer.

Owing to Mahmudullah's 150-run knock in the first innings and Shadman Islam and Najmul Shanto's knocks in the second, the visitors beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs to win the only Test match.