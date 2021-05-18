Watch: Dhanashree Verma's latest dance video wearing RCB jersey goes VIRAL

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has recently shared a video of her dancing on Soulja Boy's popular number 'She Make It Clap'. Dhanashree, who is a choreographer and a YouTuber keeps sharing her dance videos on Instagram.

Dhanashree is very active on social media and keeps making shorts dance reels on different songs and doing different dance forms every time. Although, she wasn't much active for the last few days after Chahal's parents tested positive for COVID-19. However, she has made a sensational comeback wearing her husband's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) jersey.

The video shared on Tuesday has earned over 2,00,000 likes within a few hours and the fans are loving it.

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot on December 22 last year after the leg-spinner returned home completing the national duties from the Australian tour.

Chahal will be part of Team India's tour of Sri Lanka where they will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is. But, his family has been going through a tough time recently.