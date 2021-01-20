Watch, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma sets the stage on fire with her dance on 'Buro Buro'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are one of the most adorable couples when it comes to social media. While Yuzvendra Chahal is media-savvy with his funny interviews on Chahal TV while Dhanashree Verma is an internet sensation for her dancing style. On Instagram, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma always share their memorable moments and fans are always waiting for updates from them. Recently, the couple was in Dubai for their honeymoon and they also met MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. Now, recently on social media, Dhanashree Verma has uploaded a video where she is dancing to two popular Bollywood songs.

On Dhanashree Verma's Instagram account, she has uploaded a song where she is wearing a tracksuit and is dancing to the popular song Buro Buro, a song in the Abhishek Bachchan film Bluffmaster but originally sung by Arash. Dhanashree Verma has also uploaded another video where she is dancing to another song 'Titliyan' by Harry Sandhu.

Chahal, Dhanashree happily married

Yuzvendra Chahal, who got married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22 was in Dubai for their honeymoon. They are enjoying some private time from the hectic wedding ceremonies. The duo shared pictures of their dreamy wedding which had immediately gone viral. From fans to cricketers, all showered the newlyweds with love and blessing. In Dubai, the recently married couple met former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. The bowler shared photos of the same and wrote, "Extremely happy and blessed".

Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber and dancer. Their engagement had taken place during the lockdown which had come as a surprise to fans. Dhanashree also runs a dance school named Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. About MS Dhoni, the wicketkeeper-batsman has not come back to India since the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had earlier even met Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in the UAE while celebrating his wife Sakshi's 32nd birthday.