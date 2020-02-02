WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer dance with 'mystery man'; guess who?

One of Indian cricket team's entertaining member Yuzvendra Chahal's shared a video of him dancing with teammates Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer.

The three were seen matching their steps with each other in a choreographed dance.

While netizens enjoyed the video, one question they kept asking was who was the fourth member dancing with them.

Yuzvendra Chahal had shared the video on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and wrote "Off-field performance on point".

In the video, the presence of a mystery man seen hiding his face with a cap throughout the video sparked debate over the net.

Off field performance on point pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

While many claimed the person to be Rohit Sharma, many asked why the person had hidden his face.

As for the match, the Indian cricket team is currently in New Zealand for a full tour of the country. After taking 4-0 lead in the T20I series, they will look for a whitewash in the fifth T20I which will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.