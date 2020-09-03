WATCH Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma's hilarious Raosde mein kaun tha video

Far apart but yet virtually connected - Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee Dhanashree Verma - are making sure to make the most before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team's quarantine has ended and players have started practice session in UAE, however, keeping up with the latest trend, Chahal shared a funny "Rasode mein kaun tha" video with Dhanashree Verma.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Chahal wrote, "Now it’s our turn @dhanashree9. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together".

Soon, messages from fans flooded in and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) player Chris Gayle also commented saying, "Ok @yuzi_chahal23 ...I had enough now! I’m going to report your IG page for this".

The Bengaluru franchise leg-spinner had got engaged to Dhanashree Verma and had announced the same on social media last month.

As for the IPL, it was moved out of India this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and will begin on September 19 and will conclude on November 10.