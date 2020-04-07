WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal and family keep fans entertained with yet another funny TikTok amid COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, as players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is making the most of his time at home by spending some quality time with his family.

Chahal recently took to social media to share yet another funny TikTok video with his family.

In the clip, Yuzvendra can be seen performing showcasing his dance moves with the rest of his family.

"Fantastic 4 #familytime #QuarantineLife #StaySafeStayHome," Chahal captioned his post.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Chahal is a key member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 13th editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) the kick-off of which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone amid COVID-19 scare.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

BCCI previously had claimed that no final decision has been made on the fate as the board is still monitoring the situation.

On March 23, reports suggested that BCCI is also considering to further delay the league.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 4281 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 111 fatalities have been reported.