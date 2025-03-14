Yuvraj Singh showcased a vintage performance, unleashing havoc on Australia with his lightning-fast knock in the International Masters League semifinal clash.

Renowned former Indian cricketer and two-time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, put on a spectacular show of his explosive batting skills during the India Masters vs Australia Masters International Masters League (IML) T20 semifinal match on March 13th at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Teaming up with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj's rapid-fire 59-run innings, which featured seven massive sixes, was crucial in propelling India to a total of 220-7 in their 20 overs.

Australia Masters, captained by Shane Watson, won the toss and chose to field first, putting the Tendulkar-led India Masters at bat. Yuvraj made his entrance in the seventh over after Australia's Xavier Doherty dismissed Pawan Negi. He made an immediate impact, launching a six off the very second ball he faced, setting the stage for his aggressive innings.

The match's highlight came in the 13th over when Yuvraj took on Australia's Bryce McGain, smashing three consecutive sixes and turning that over into a costly one that yielded 20 runs. Despite his explosive performance, Yuvraj was eventually dismissed by Doherty after scoring 59 runs off just 30 balls, with seven sixes and one four to his credit.

India Masters wrapped up their innings at 220-7 in 20 overs, with Yuvraj standing out as the top scorer. Sachin Tendulkar played a valuable supporting role, scoring 42 runs off 30 balls, while Stuart Binny added a quick 36 off 21 balls to help finish off India's innings on a high note.

In response, the Australia Masters proved to be no match for the India Masters, as they were limited to a mere 126 runs, largely due to Shabaz Nadeem's impressive four-wicket haul. This victory propelled India into the final of the International Masters League.

