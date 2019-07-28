Watch: Yuvraj Singh scores quickfire 35, leaves Pakistan's Shadab Khan in awe in Global T20 Canada

Ex-Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scored a quick flash 21-ball 35 and helped his side Toronto Nationals secure a two-wicket victory over Edmonton Royals in their 2nd match of Global T20 Canada.

Men In Blue's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup hero shot three boundaries and three sixes during his innings to help his country chase down a 192-run target score at the CAA Center on Sunday.

The 37-year-old looked like his older self during his knock but was dismissed by a slower delivery from Ben Cutting in the 10th over.

Yuvraj, who officially recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket, didn't look convincing enough during his first game, scoring 14 runs off 27 balls before he got wrongly dismissed during his team's defeat to Vancouver Knights.