Watch: Yusuf Pathan gets smashed for five sixes in a row by Sherfane Rutherford in ILT20

Image Source: Twitter

The 25th match number of the ongoing International League T20 was nothing less than a high-scoring entertainer on Thursday (2 February). After winning the toss, Dubai Capitals invited Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers to bat first. While Sam Billings played a brilliant knock scoring 54 runs off 48 balls, West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford also played a crucial unbeaten 50 to take the side to 182/7 in their 20 overs.

Playing for the Dubai Capitals, Pathan had bowled brilliantly in the first three overs of the match against the Desert Vipers, conceding only 17 runs and taking the wicket of Colin Munro. However, when he came on to bowl his final over, the 16th of the match, the Desert Vipers were 112-4 with Rutherford and Sam Billings at the crease.

Billings got a single off the first ball of the over before Rutherford wreaked havoc. On 15 off 16 balls, he retreated away from his stumps to a floating ball from Pathan and swung hard to drive the ball well over long off and into the stadium's second tier.

His next six was even bigger, capitalizing on Pathan's poor bowling which landed the ball right in Rutherford's wheelhouse. He swung through long-on, sending the ball soaring 93 meters into the stands and eliciting a roar from the crowd.

Pathan attempted to pull back his length on the next delivery, but the result was the same. Rutherford zeroed in on the same spot, again retreating and smacking the ball in a straighter direction this time, over Pathan's head and beyond the advertising boards. Despite not timing his third shot as well as his previous two, he still managed to send the ball soaring over 80 metres.

In a desperate attempt to break the streak Rutherford was on, Pathan altered his angle to an over-the-wicket delivery. However, Rutherford adjusted his approach to target the leg-side boundary, punishing the short-pitched bowling. He shifted his stance to a near-front-on position, deep in his crease, and powerfully pulled the ball over the square-leg boundary and into the bottom-tier seats.

For the final ball of his spell, Pathan bowled a fuller pitch. Unfortunately, it was dragged down the leg side, allowing Rutherford to complete the fifth consecutive six with a powerful slog-sweep over backward-square leg. Although it was more of a top-edge, the ball still had enough force to soar over the boundary rope, bringing the total runs of the over up to an astonishing 31.

Talking about the match, the Desert Vipers secured a decisive 22-run victory, solidifying their place at the top of the points table and securing a berth in the playoffs.

