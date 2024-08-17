Watch: Young girl emulates Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video goes viral

A young girl's remarkable imitation of Jasprit Bumrah's distinctive bowling style has taken the internet by storm. A viral video showcases her flawlessly emulating Bumrah's unique technique, which has baffled batters worldwide, while practicing in the nets.

The Indian pace bowler's unconventional action has become his trademark, and the girl's impressive imitation has left fans and viewers in awe. Dressed in her school uniform, she perfectly replicated the Indian bowler's signature short run-up and rapid arm movement in the nets, demonstrating her keen observation and talent. The precision with which she imitated Bumrah's action, which has become synonymous with his bowling, was truly remarkable and garnered widespread admiration.

Not only boys but Girls have also started Coping Jasprit Bumrah action

BCCI should mentor this Girl pic.twitter.com/bbp7n8ecS5 — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) August 17, 2024

Bumrah's distinctive bowling action has sparked inspiration among a new generation of young cricketers globally, with two impressive impersonations recently going viral.

Previously, a Pakistani boy's accurate replication of Bumrah's action earned him praise from legendary pacer Wasim Akram. Now, an Indian girl's flawless imitation has captured the hearts of fans and the cricketing community, highlighting Bumrah's significant influence on aspiring pacers. His unique style has set a standard for young bowlers, transcending borders and fostering talent worldwide.

The star Indian pacer has been a standout performer, playing a pivotal role in India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. He was named Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performance, taking 15 wickets in just eight matches with an impressive economy rate of 4.17, showcasing his bowling prowess on the global stage.

