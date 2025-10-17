FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead of IND vs AUS ODI series

A young fan experienced a heartwarming and memorable moment when he received an autograph from star Indian batter Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series in Perth.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 06:23 PM IST

A young fan of Virat Kohli was spotted leaping with joy after receiving the cricketer's autograph prior to the series opener against Australia. With Kohli and Rohit rejoining the Indian squad for the series against Australia starting this Sunday, all attention will be focused on these star Indian batsmen.

As they participate solely in the ODI series, fans will have a limited chance to see them play live. When such moments arise, the excitement is bound to soar, and a similar video has gone viral on social media, showcasing a young boy jumping for joy after meeting the renowned Indian batter.

Kohli showcased his exceptional skills during their initial training session in Perth, marking his return to play for India after a significant hiatus since the Champions Trophy in 2025. Fans gathered outside the venue were thrilled to see both Kohli and Rohit at the optional training session as they prepare for the first match on Sunday. Rohit, participating in this series without the captaincy, joined Kohli in high spirits.

During the session, all eyes were on Kohli. His last appearance was in IPL 2025, and he is likely playing his final series in Australia. He began with catching drills on a pitch where he scored his last Test century in 2024, then faced Mohammed Siraj for 40 minutes, alongside Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and net bowlers. Although he struggled at times, his confidence remained intact as he practiced on a lively surface under overcast skies.

His footwork and shot timing impressed everyone, particularly during Rana's overs. Conversely, Rohit initially faced challenges but eventually adapted after several attempts. KL Rahul's practice session was brief, as he was seen departing with the support staff.

With Kohli participating in this three-match ODI series, Haq has significantly increased ticket sales in Perth, where 50,000 fans are anticipated to attend the match. This series marks the beginning of Australia's summer leading up to the Ashes in Perth, scheduled for next month.

Also read| Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed former India captain to achieve stunning 10kg weight loss

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
