Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's heartwarming gesture for visually impaired fan Ravi goes viral

Stylish left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has established himself as a key player in India’s batting order since making his Test debut in 2023. In his first match, he scored an impressive 171 runs against the West Indies in Roseau. Since that debut, he has accumulated 2,018 runs with an average of 53.10. At just 23 years old, he has already achieved five centuries and has captured the hearts of Indian cricket fans with his graceful stroke play.

During India's current Test series against England, Jaiswal scored a century in Leeds and followed it up with 87 runs at Edgbaston. As he continues to develop in international cricket, he has endeared himself to fans. Ravi, a visually impaired child and a devoted admirer, had the opportunity to meet Jaiswal at Edgbaston. In a heartfelt gesture, the Indian batsman presented him with a signed bat.

A passionate cricket enthusiast, Ravi has been supporting the Indian team since the Leeds Test against England, eagerly anticipating a chance to meet Jaiswal - a dream that finally materialized on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test on Saturday. Touched by Ravi's enthusiasm for the sport and his admiration for him, Jaiswal presented the young fan with a signed bat inscribed with a message: "With best wishes to Ravi, with care and love."

Meet 12-year old Ravi - He is blind but an avid cricket follower



He had one wish - to meet Yashasvi Jaiswal and his wish came true this morning at Edgbaston #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/ykvZU5aQ0m — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2025

"Hello Ravi, how are you? I am Yashasvi, nice to meet you. I was really excited to meet you because I know that you have been a big fan of cricket and actually I don't know why I am nervous to meet you," Jaiswal told Ravi in a video posted by BCCI on its social media accounts.

"I have a gift for you... my bat. I would like you to keep it just as my memory. It's amazing to see you and meet you, very lovely to be here with you."

Ravi replied: "Lovely to meet you too. Thanks so much! I can't wait to have your bat because you are a brilliant cricketer."

"I think you are the future of Indian cricket. I love cricket, I love watching you bat. I loved your centuries, they were brilliant. On your day you can score big centuries." Although he can't see, Ravi impressed Jaiswal with his deep knowledge about cricket and Indian players. "It's so nice to meet him. He gave me a bat. I love watching him play and I always follow him. I will always support him," Ravi said.

