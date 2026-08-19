Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s genius IPL jibe prompts Dickwella to throw away his wicket

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s clever on-field banter appeared to get the better of Niroshan Dickwella as he challenged the Sri Lankan batter to hit a six, joking that he would take him to the IPL. Dickwella took the bait and was soon dismissed after attempting an aggressive shot.

Niroshan Dickwella, Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batsman, ended up losing his wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal from India got under his skin on Day 5 of the first Test in Galle. That moment pretty much killed Sri Lanka’s shot at holding off the visitors, who entered the day expected to win.

Dickwella had a big job: anchor the innings, help Sri Lanka survive in the fourth innings. Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha hit fifties and made life tough for India’s spin attack. Sri Lanka had done a solid job in the morning session, keeping India on their toes.

Things changed when Jadeja got Dhananjaya de Silva out. India finally found a way through, and Dickwella walked in with everyone expecting him to dig in and fight back. But then Jaiswal started chatting, got into Dickwella’s head, and the Sri Lankan played a wild shot that saw his wicket fall.

Their exchange went something like this:

Jaiswal: Come on yaar, you played so many shots in the first innings. Let's see something now, come on.

Dickwella: Yes?

Jaiswal: Yeah, show me. Hit there, deep square leg. Why not?

Dickwella: No need. Take me to the IPL, then I’ll hit.

Jaiswal: We will, 100%. Hit a six, I’ll bring you to the IPL.

Dickwella: Thank you.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Come on, Dickwella, we need to see some sixes from you.



Niroshan Dickwella - If you take me to the IPL, then I will.



Jaiswal - hit some sixes, maybe then I will.



Next ball Dickwella got out! #IndVsSl #Jaiswal #Dickwella #Galle #CricketFans #IPL pic.twitter.com/pqJJihkHXc — Saravana (@Saravana7727) August 19, 2026

Right after, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna threw some bouncers at Dickwella. Trying to attack, Dickwella gave himself space but ended up edging it, and Rishabh Pant had an easy catch.

Dickwella went out for just 10, leaving Sri Lanka’s tail exposed to India’s bowling. The rest of the wickets fell in the second session, and India wrapped up the win by 165 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Devdutt Padikkal was named Player of the Match for his crucial innings in the Galle Test. He scored 167 off 230 balls in the first innings and formed a vital 162-run partnership with KL Rahul. In the second innings, Padikkal contributed 44 runs, adding to a 65-run partnership with Rahul.

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