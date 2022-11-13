WATCH: World champion England's dressing room celebration after T20 World Cup triumph

Image Source: Screengrab

England celebrated their T20 World Cup 2022 victory with wild celebrations inside the dressing room on Sunday (November 13).

Following the MCG victory against Pakistan, the three lions held the precious trophy and offered some beautiful behind-the-scenes experiences.

The 2010 champions repeated their feat in 2022 in Australia, lifting the ultimate title in men's T20I cricket after 12 long years, and the celebrations mirrored the players from England and Wales' fulfillment of ambition and the emotions associated with it.

Jos Buttler and his teammates sipped champagne as they lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, which had been elusive for more than a decade after Paul Collingwood and his team won it in the Caribbean, upsetting archrivals Australia in the final in Barbados.

On the night of the final at the MCG, they turned the tables on Pakistan in a high-pressure game in which Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, and Ben Stokes played pivotal roles in a victory that cemented England's place as the world's premier white-ball side, also holding the 2019 ODI World Cup trophy.

The thrill of the moment, as well as the magnificent articulation of the emotions that accompanied it, were both eloquently caught in a video shared by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) social media handle for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

WATCH:

From losing to Ireland in the Super 12s stage and finding themselves in a situation where four consecutive victories were required to touch the trophy, England arrived with grace and flair, playing cricket of unrivaled brilliance towards the business end of the game.

