WATCH: When Kieron Pollard struck 6 sixes in an over against Sri Lanka

Kieron Pollard struck 6 sixes in an over against Akila Dananjaya

On Wednesday, West Indies all-rounder former skipper of the Caribbean side Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. Having made his debut for the national side on April 10, 2007, the Trinidadian had various highs in his journey, and one of them was the incredible hitting against Sri Lanka when Pollard struck 6 sixes in an over.

Known for his ability to hit the ball all over the park at sheer will, Pollard joined the illustrious list of cricketers like Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh to have struck six consecutive sixes in an over, in March 2021.

Funnily enough, the six sixes came against Akila Dananjaya, who just before getting dismantled by Pollard, had registered a hat-trick in his previous over, to bring his side back into the contest.

It was the first match of the series between West Indies and Sri Lanka, in Antigua. Batting first, the Lankans put up a target of 132 runs for the Caribbean side who got of to a blazing start and put up a 52-run stand for the first wicket, however, Dananjaya took matters into his own hands and inflicted a hat-trick to reduce West Indies to 52/3.

In the next over the chasing team were handed another setback as they were reeling at 62/4, after which Pollard came on to bat.

The best moment in Kieron Pollard's International career - 6 sixes in a single over. Thank you, @KieronPollard55. pic.twitter.com/Zuga8dUJzJ April 20, 2022

Having scored two runs in four balls, the 34-year-old lofted the first ball of Dananjaya's over towards mid-on, and went towards mid-wicket instead, but crossed the boundary ropes.

He would then strike one big hit towards the side-screen, and the next towards mid-off. With a hat-trick of sixes, Pollard reached a score of 20 off 7. But he wasn't done yet.

With his sheer brutal hitting the West Indies skipper cleared the boundary on the next three balls as well, all of them towards the on-side, thereby becoming only the third player to strike six sixes in an over, and the first West Indian to achieve such a feat.

Cut to the present, Pollard is currently with Mumbai Indians (MI) and will hope to find his big-hitting ability against Chennai Super Kings on April 21.