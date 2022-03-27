WATCH: West Indies Women's team dance, celebrate in dressing room after qualifying for World Cup semifinal

Mithali Raj-led India suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Needing a win to qualify for the semis, the Indian eves couldn't muster up a positive result, and as a consequence, they had bow out of the World Cup, with West Indies going through at their expense.

Before India's game, West Indies had 7 seven points from as many games. Having played all of their matches, the Caribbean side could do nothing but hope for India to drop points who were on 6 points. Taking on a spirited South African side, India scored a total of 274 runs in their respective 50 overs.

However, the total proved to be a tad bit short as South Africa chased the target, albeit on the last ball.

In fact, in the last over, Deepti Sharma seemed to have gotten India on the verge of a win when she got a wicket with South Africa needing 3 runs in 2 balls, however, as fate would have it, the spinner had overstepped, and the 3rd umpire called it a no-ball.

Subsequently, South Africa finished the game, and seeing India bow out in the nail-biting contest, West Indies women's team also looked on nervously.

A video of the West Indies players celebrating in their dressing room has emerged online, which was shared by the official handle of the West Indies team.

Since the game between India and West Indies went down the wire, as soon as Proteas batter Mignon du Preez hit the winning run, the Caribbean players started to dance and celebrate.

A wave of joy went round the dressing room of the Indies side as they went on to progress to the next round at India's expense.

Meanwhile, for the Mithali Raj-led Indian side, they finished their campaign with three wins and four defeats, which, unfortunately, wasn't enough.