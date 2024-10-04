Twitter
Cricket

Watch: West Indies spinner Zaida James gets hit on face during Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

The unfortunate event took place in the 2nd over of the innings when Woolvardt hit a full delivery straight towards James.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

Watch: West Indies spinner Zaida James gets hit on face during Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match
Courtesy: ICC
West Indies spin bowler Zaida James experienced swelling after being struck in the jaw by a powerful drive from South African captain Laura Woolvardt during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the incident on social media.

The unfortunate event took place in the 2nd over of the innings when Woolvardt hit a full delivery straight towards James. The impact of the ball on the 19-year-old's jaw necessitated immediate medical attention. Due to the swelling and discomfort, James was unable to continue playing and had to leave the field. Qiana Joseph took over to complete the remaining five deliveries of the over.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the Proteas women's team achieved a resounding victory in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Laura Woolvardt and Tazmin Brits both delivered flawless performances, each scoring half-centuries to lead their team to success. Nonkululeko Mlaba also shone with exceptional bowling figures of 4-0-29-4, effectively limiting the Caribbeans to a total of 118/6 in 20 overs, with only Stefanie Taylor managing to make an impact with a score of 44.

Despite the efforts of the West Indian team, their bowlers failed to pose a significant challenge to the Proteas, allowing South Africa to comfortably reach the target with over two overs to spare. 

Also read| Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
