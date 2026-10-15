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Watch: West Indies coach Darren Sammy wins hearts with gesture towards differently-abled fan

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy is winning hearts after his heartwarming gesture towards a differently-abled fan went viral during the IND vs WI series. His special promise to the supporter has captured attention online, highlighting the human side of cricket beyond the action on the field.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

Watch: West Indies coach Darren Sammy wins hearts with gesture towards differently-abled fan
Darren Sammy interacts with differently-abled fan in Hyderabad. (Credit: Instagram/Screengrab)
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Former West Indies captain and current head coach Darren Sammy had a touching moment with a differently-abled fan just before the fourth T20I in the five-match series against Team India at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, October 14.

Both teams landed in Hyderabad on Monday, right after the third T20I in Indore. In that game, Shreyas Iyer led India to a 14-run win, bouncing back from a second-match loss and putting the home side ahead 2-1 in the series. After getting to Hyderabad, the teams got straight to practice at the stadium, gearing up for this key match.

West Indies have been in India since September—they lost the ODI series 2-1. Now, in the T20I leg, they managed to clinch the second match in Ranchi by six wickets.

But off the field, Darren Sammy found himself in the spotlight for a different reason—a warm exchange with a well-known superfan, Dharamveer Singh Pal. After his press conference at the stadium, Sammy met Dharamveer outside as he waited for the West Indies captain. The two shared a light chat, a bit of joking around, and posed for photos. Dharamveer, who’s been following the West Indies all over the country, mentioned that he’d watched them in Chandigarh during the ODIs and in Lucknow and Indore for the T20Is.

Dharamveer, an avid wheelchair cricketer even showed Sammy a clip of his fielding—which genuinely impressed the coach. He then asked Sammy for tickets for six people to the final T20I in Bengaluru, and Sammy promised to arrange the passes.

Dharamveer does this every time West Indies tour India—he’s become a familiar face, known for traveling city to city to cheer the team on. This particular meeting wrapped up on a heartfelt note: Sammy gave Dharamveer a big hug, took more photos with him, and thanked him for being such a loyal supporter to the Men in Maroon.

Actually, Sammy already knew Dharamveer; the fan’s reputation for his travels and friendly meetings with cricketers precedes him. When a video of their chat made it onto social media, fans responded right away. People admired Sammy for making time out of his busy day, calling the moment a reminder of how these small acts of kindness create memories for fans that last long after the final ball.

Also read| PM Narendra Modi meets India’s Asian Games 2026 stars after 85-medal haul, congratulates champions

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