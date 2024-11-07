Coach Darren Sammy attempted to pacify Joseph off the field, but the player remained resolute in his decision to sit in the dugout.

The West Indies vs England ODI match was marked by a peculiar incident involving fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who abruptly left the pitch following a disagreement with captain Shai Hope. This unexpected turn of events has caused a stir in the cricket community, with reactions pouring in from all corners.

Joseph was brought in to bowl the fourth over with England at 10-1. A discussion between Joseph and Hope regarding field placement ensued, leading to visible frustration from the West Indies fast bowler after a shot by Jordan Cox. Despite dismissing Cox with a remarkable delivery that flicked his gloves before reaching the wicketkeeper, Joseph's dissatisfaction was evident as he left the field without consulting the Windies skipper.

Coach Darren Sammy attempted to pacify Joseph off the field, but the player remained resolute in his decision to sit in the dugout. Substitute Hayden Walsh Jr was poised to enter the field, only for Joseph to re-emerge and resume play after a brief stint on the sidelines.

Former England batsman Mark Butcher did not mince words in his criticism of Joseph during the commentary.

“Many is the time, as a captain or as a player, that you have a disagreement about something on the field. But you work that out either behind closed doors, or you get on with your job. Your captain asks you to bowl to a field, you bowl to it.”

In the third and final ODI match, West Indies emerged victorious with ease as they defeated England by eight wickets to secure the series. England batted first and posted a total of 263 runs for eight wickets. Thanks to outstanding centuries from Keacy Carty and Evin Lewis, the West Indies team had a smooth run chase and reached the target with 42 balls to spare.

