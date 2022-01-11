'Park at your own risk': Windies batter Odean Smith’s humongous SIX dents car outside stadium - WATCH

The ODI series between West Indies and Ireland began with a bang as Windies won the first of the three-match series by 24 runs in Kingston, Jamaica. While the clash ended with the host winning, they also saw batter Odean Smith play an all-round hand to win the first ODI. In fact, his enormous six went on to hit a standing car.

Smith, who had come out to bat at the fall of the 8th wicket had just a few overs to get his eye in until he unleashed his powerful maximums. The batter in just eight balls hit two sixes and a four in his 18 run innings at a strike rate of 225.

In the third ball of the 48th over, Smith hit a humungous six that went straight out of the park and hit a car creating a dent in it. The 25-year-old took on Joshua Little for an 84 meter six in the deep extra cover region and it hit the standing car.

The match broadcasting site Fancode shared the video with fans that got the social media excited.

Talking about his bowling, he picked up two wickets in his late spell that changed the game in the host's favour. The pacer had made his T20 International debut in 2018 and had been one of the names discussed for selection and this performance will earn him a lot of confidence as well.

As far as the clash is concerned, the West Indian side went on to win the close encounter to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, the second ODI has been postponed after two new COVID-19 cases had arrived in Ireland camp. Earlier, Paul Stirling, Simi Singh, and Ben White had tested positive and were under isolation rising the tally to five.

The third ODI is scheduled to take place on the 14th of January.